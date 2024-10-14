Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,292 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 152.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Shares of IYC stock opened at $87.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.53. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $88.74.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

