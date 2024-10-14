Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,784 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.1% during the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,924 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 287,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $48,822,000 after purchasing an additional 97,830 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 171,641 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.6% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $169.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

