Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,787.08.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total transaction of $5,999,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at $34,144,751.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 2.3 %

FICO opened at $2,031.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,821.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,529.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $811.99 and a 52-week high of $2,043.59. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

