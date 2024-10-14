Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,054 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE OXY opened at $54.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average is $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

