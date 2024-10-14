Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,552 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,273,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after buying an additional 58,729 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 400.9% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 85,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 68,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Planning Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $928,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE RNP opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $24.41.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

