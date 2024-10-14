Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 80.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

Aflac Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE AFL opened at $113.26 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $75.07 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.90 and a 200 day moving average of $94.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

