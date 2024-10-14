Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,057 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $48.98 on Monday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $49.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.60.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

