Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $59.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1851 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

