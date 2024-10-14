Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 57 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.60.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.1 %

ROK opened at $271.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $312.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.