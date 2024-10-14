Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,704 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 356.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $21.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $22.34.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on T. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.