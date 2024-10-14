Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives $72.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.38.

KRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $82.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.76 million, a PE ratio of -1,176.29 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.31. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.81.

