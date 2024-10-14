Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives $72.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.38.
KRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA
Kura Sushi USA Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $82.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.76 million, a PE ratio of -1,176.29 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.31. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.81.
About Kura Sushi USA
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kura Sushi USA
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.