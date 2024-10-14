Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LARK stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $21.78.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.59%.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Articles

