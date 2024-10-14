LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.20.

LCII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LCI Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

LCI Industries Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LCII opened at $117.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $96.18 and a 12-month high of $131.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.41.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 114.13%.

About LCI Industries

(Get Free Report

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.