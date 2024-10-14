Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stake Decreased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 397,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 103,902 shares during the quarter. Leidos accounts for 1.1% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $64,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 156.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,133,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,356,000 after purchasing an additional 691,575 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 76.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,942,000 after buying an additional 303,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Leidos by 138.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,840,000 after acquiring an additional 300,486 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,540,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 304,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,915,000 after acquiring an additional 223,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,241.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Stock Up 0.4 %

Leidos stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,406. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.80. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.30 and a fifty-two week high of $168.18.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Leidos from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Leidos from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.92.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

