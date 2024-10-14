Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, an increase of 99.3% from the September 15th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 776,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USA. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 1,204.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 825,501 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 762,204 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 1,512.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 253,011 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 237,317 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 16.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 846,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 122,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 410,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,178. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

