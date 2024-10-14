Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $395,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,638,813 shares in the company, valued at $52,169,333.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $395,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,638,813 shares in the company, valued at $52,169,333.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $300,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 750,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,011,642.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,650 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 45.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 43.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

