Lido DAO Self Reported Market Cap Tops $935.76 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $935.76 million and approximately $43.45 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00001665 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lido DAO has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.55 or 0.00254148 BTC.

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 895,280,831 tokens. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO (LDO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 895,280,831.1785043 in circulation. The last known price of Lido DAO is 1.06229061 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 449 active market(s) with $43,871,892.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

