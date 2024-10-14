Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Lido Staked Matic token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked Matic has a total market cap of $49.75 million and approximately $2,906.76 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido Staked Matic has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lido Staked Matic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.37 or 0.00254369 BTC.

Lido Staked Matic Token Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 120,000,240 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official website is polygon.lido.fi. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 120,118,837.03766772. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.42126749 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $6,771.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido Staked Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido Staked Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.