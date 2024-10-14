Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) Tops One Day Volume of $4,525.81

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Lido Staked Matic token can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked Matic has a market cap of $50.95 million and approximately $4,525.81 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lido Staked Matic has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Lido Staked Matic Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 119,962,930 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked Matic is polygon.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 119,963,323.44751085. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.4222796 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $4,393.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked Matic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

