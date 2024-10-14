Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Bought by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,021,000 after acquiring an additional 24,653 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $809,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 224.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 24,784 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 44,499 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 202,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.80.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $102.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.69. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $112.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Todd C. Davis acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,010 shares in the company, valued at $11,979,943.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $159,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,392.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd C. Davis bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.39 per share, with a total value of $243,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,979,943.90. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,613 shares of company stock worth $5,255,692. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

