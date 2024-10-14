LimeWire (LMWR) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 13th. LimeWire has a market capitalization of $54.51 million and $5.29 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LimeWire token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LimeWire has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LimeWire

LimeWire launched on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,232,496 tokens. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 299,232,496.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.15469838 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $3,020,942.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

