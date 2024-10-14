Liquity USD (LUSD) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $69.84 million and $66,448.85 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.63 or 0.00253681 BTC.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 69,931,439 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity USD (LUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Liquity USD has a current supply of 69,935,304.90879342. The last known price of Liquity USD is 0.99856091 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $26,070.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.liquity.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars.

