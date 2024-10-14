Litecoin Cash Price Down 13.9% This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.65 million and $6.57 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 805,615,309 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 805,597,231.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00318944 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
