LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Short Interest Update

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 228.0 days.
LondonMetric Property Price Performance
Shares of LondonMetric Property stock remained flat at $2.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $2.75.
About LondonMetric Property
