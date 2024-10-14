Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LBPH. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 51.3 %

LBPH stock traded up $19.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,170,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,188. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.57. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $59.12.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Longboard Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $527,312.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $566,988.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 942,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,356,000 after buying an additional 461,576 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $914,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after acquiring an additional 591,013 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

See Also

