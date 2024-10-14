LUKSO (LYXe) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $28.42 Million

LUKSO (LYXe) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. LUKSO has a market cap of $28.42 million and approximately $7,205.37 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUKSO token can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00002440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUKSO Token Profile

LUKSO’s genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso.

Buying and Selling LUKSO

According to CryptoCompare, “LUKSO [Old] (LYXe) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. LUKSO [Old] has a current supply of 99,999,999.63875191 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LUKSO [Old] is 1.44502929 USD and is down -4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $18,509.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lukso.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

