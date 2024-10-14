Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Up 24% Over Last Week

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $35.94 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)”

Lumi Credits Token Trading

