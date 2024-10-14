Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Short Interest Update

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,660,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 13,220,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 667,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance

LYEL opened at $1.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. Lyell Immunopharma has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -0.53.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 389,368.50%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 4.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,004,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 38,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

Further Reading

