Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Lowered to $170.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $191.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.73.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $164.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.89 and its 200 day moving average is $177.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $140.98 and a 1-year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 156,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,565,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

