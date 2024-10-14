Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 86.85% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

