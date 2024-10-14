Martin Capital Advisors LLP Has $397,000 Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $320.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 604.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.63. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.17 and a 52 week high of $398.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.44.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,962 shares of company stock valued at $27,289,518. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

