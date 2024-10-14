McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $62.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $62.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.61.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.