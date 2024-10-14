McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,654 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,855,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,018,000 after buying an additional 226,716 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.89.

Vertiv Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $111.84 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $112.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

