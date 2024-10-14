McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,192 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $62.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.66.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

