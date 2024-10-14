MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 1,575 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,901 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Visa were worth $45,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 11,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 954 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,556 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth about $1,468,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,043,409 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $286,885,000 after acquiring an additional 27,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:V opened at $277.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.03 and a twelve month high of $293.07. The company has a market cap of $508.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.62.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.81.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

