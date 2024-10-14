MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 16,085 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,983 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $33,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,492 shares of company stock valued at $60,161,906 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.8 %

TMUS stock opened at $213.04 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.85 and a fifty-two week high of $215.18. The company has a market capitalization of $249.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.36.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

