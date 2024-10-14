MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $61.23 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,714 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle makes up approximately 1.9% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.12% of Crown Castle worth $61,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in Crown Castle by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock opened at $110.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.82. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.30%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

