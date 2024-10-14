MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 3,934 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELV opened at $501.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $435.99 and a 12-month high of $567.26. The company has a market capitalization of $116.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $531.94 and its 200-day moving average is $529.15.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELV. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $611.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 target price (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.07.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

