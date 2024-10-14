Mechanics Bank Trust Department Invests $478,000 in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 117.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI opened at $117.84 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $120.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.52.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

