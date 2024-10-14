Mechanics Bank Trust Department Raises Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in American Express were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in American Express by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,923,399,000 after purchasing an additional 662,382 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,595,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $590,940,000 after acquiring an additional 195,876 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,129,175 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $485,525,000 after acquiring an additional 387,166 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,709,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 14.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,798,742 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $408,494,000 after purchasing an additional 224,079 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $268.00 to $286.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.96.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock opened at $276.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $277.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

