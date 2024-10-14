Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on October 21st

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

NASDAQ:MDRR traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $12.05. 239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,680. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, CEO Frank Kavanaugh purchased 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,917.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,133.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,623 shares of company stock worth $300,483. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

