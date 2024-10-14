MELD (MELD) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week

MELD (MELD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One MELD token can now be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MELD has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. MELD has a total market capitalization of $57.30 million and $940,912.47 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MELD

MELD was first traded on February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,999,996,405 tokens. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/onmeld. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.0141127 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $861,726.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

