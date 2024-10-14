Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Short Interest Down 38.3% in September

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the September 15th total of 137,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MBWM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mercantile Bank from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

MBWM opened at $43.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $707.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average is $40.86. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mercantile Bank

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 2,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $96,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,576.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $96,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,576.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Price sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $227,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at $982,306.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $491,418. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 242.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

