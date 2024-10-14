Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,405 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.8% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $25,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $798,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 117,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 492 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.75, for a total transaction of $295,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,493,681. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $17,101,342.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.75, for a total value of $295,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,493,681. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 252,443 shares of company stock valued at $133,105,284. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $594.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $538.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $279.40 and a one year high of $602.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on META. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $609.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.