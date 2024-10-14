Metahero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0021

Metahero (HERO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 14th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $18.82 million and approximately $862,728.87 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001773 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

