MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Up 76.2% in September

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the September 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXE. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth $43,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 51,828 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CXE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 15,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,111. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

