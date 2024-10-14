MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0145 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMU opened at $3.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.