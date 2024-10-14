MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 174,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 161,978 shares.The stock last traded at $51.58 and had previously closed at $51.08.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

About MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ ETN (FNGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies, selected by a committee. FNGS was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

