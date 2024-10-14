Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Sold by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSEX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 290.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Stock Up 2.5 %

MSEX stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average of $57.28. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $73.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $49.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSEX shares. Robert W. Baird cut Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

