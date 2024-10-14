Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Short Interest Update

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,223,100 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the September 15th total of 1,967,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16,115.5 days.
Mineral Resources Price Performance
MALRF stock remained flat at $32.55 during trading on Monday. Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.31.
Mineral Resources Company Profile
